

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Suspects in two bank robberies that occurred in Halton Region this past month were reportedly caught as they attempted to enter a third bank in Toronto on Valentine’s Day, investigators say.

Halton Regional Police have been on the lookout for suspect since Feb. 1 at about 7:50 p.m., when three males entered a Scotiabank branch on Dundas Street in Burlington.

Two bank employees were assaulted and the males fled the scene on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash. One of the men was allegedly armed with a firearm.

Eight days later, on Feb. 9, police said two male suspects sporting masks entered a Scotiabank branch on Main Street East in Milton. One of them was carrying a firearm.

Once again, a bank employee was assaulted and the males made off with an undisclosed amount of cash before fleeing the scene.

On Feb. 14, police began surveilling several persons of interest in connection with the two robberies. During this surveillance, officers spotted a group of people near a Scotiabank branch in the Rathburn Road and Renforth Drive area of Etobicoke.

Police allege the group was “engaging in activity consistent with a potential robbery,” and contacted bank staff to warn them.

Bank staff evacuated the building, and locked the doors.

Plainclothes officers later confronted two suspects as they approached the bank and took them into custody.

Police identified the suspects as 19-year-old Gareth Baugh of Toronto, 18-year-old Jazmyn Elias-Weibl, and a young offender who cannot be identified.

The next day, police conducted a search of Baugh’s home and allegedly found cash, a replica firearm and clothing believed to have been worn during the earlier robberies.

On Feb. 22, police were preparing to raid a home belonging to a fourth robbery suspect in Milton when they spotted the suspect and several friends leaving the home.

They pulled over a vehicle containing the suspect and arrested him without incident. Several thousand Canadian dollars was allegedly found in the vehicle.

On Feb. 23, police returned to the suspect’s home in Milton and conducted a search. They allegedly found drugs, clothing used in the earlier bank robberies and a loaded .22 calibre handgun.

The fourth suspect, identified by police as 19-year-old Tyriq Brooks, was charged with ten offences including robbery with a firearm, pointing a firearm and wear a disguise with intent.

Police say he is also accused of human trafficking by several other Ontario police services.

The other suspects are facing one count each of robbery and wearing a disguise with intent.