

The Canadian Press





New data from recruiting company Robert Half shows just over half of hiring managers see a team's ideal working location to be a combination of remote and in-office workers.

The survey found 54 per cent of hiring managers asked said a hybrid arrangement was the ideal situation.

The result compared with 49 per cent of professionals surveyed who said they believed the ideal situation was a combination of remote and in-office workers.

The survey also found 38 per cent of hiring managers saw everyone working in office as the ideal situation, while 28 per cent of professionals saw it as ideal.

Everyone working remotely was seen as ideal by eight per cent of hiring managers and 22 per cent of professional surveyed.

The report was based on an online survey of 1,373 hiring managers between May 4 and May 13 and 1,148 workers between May 4 and May 30.

Aug. 14, 2023