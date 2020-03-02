

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A 71-year-old man has been arrested after two women were groped at a grocery store in Richmond Hill last month.

Police say that the victims were shopping in a grocery store on Yonge Street north of 16th Avenue on Feb. 23 when an unknown man bumped into them.

It is alleged that the man then proceeded to follow the victims around the grocery store before approaching them and grabbing their buttocks.

Police released a surveillance image of a suspect in the case on Feb. 26. Police say that the accused then turned himself on Feb. 27.

rnesto Araujo, 71, of Richmond Hill, is charged with three counts of sexual assault and two counts of criminal harassment.

He is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Newmarket on April 1.