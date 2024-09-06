Police are searching for a suspect wanted in connection with a break-and-enter in Toronto's east end.

Toronto police said at around 4:25 a.m. on Thursday, the accused went to a bar in the area of Broadview Avenue and Gerrard Street East, just east of the Don Valley Parkway.

Officers allege they used a crowbar to smash through the window of the business, got inside, went behind the bar and stole various undisclosed items. They add the suspect ran away, heading west on Gerrard, carrying a black bag.

Police describe the suspect as 50 to 60 years old, five-foot-eight, with a medium build, short dark brown and grey hair and a short scruffy beard. They add that they wore a black jacket, dark knee cut jeans and black shoes.

Police ask anyone with information to contact them at 416-808-5500 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.