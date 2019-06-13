

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A 39-year-old male has been arrested after he allegedly sexually assaulted a young girl at a home daycare in Whitby.

Durham Regional Police say that the then four-year-old girl was sexually assaulted while she attended a daycare center on Catkins Crescent between February and June 2018.

Police say that the accused lived in the residence at the time.

Christopher Benson, 39, is charged with indecent exposure, invitation to sexual touching, sexual assault and making sexually explicit material available to someone under the age of 14.

Police say that investigators want to ensure that there are no other victims and have chosen to publicize details of the arrest for that reason.