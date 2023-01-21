Toronto police have released a photo of a suspect who allegedly masturbated and sexually assaulted a woman on a TTC subway train, asking for the public’s help identifying him.

The incident happened at around 8:45 a.m. on Friday on a Line 2 train travelling west.

Police said a man who got on the train at Woodbine Station allegedly began masturbating close to other passengers.

The man then allegedly sexually assaulted a woman on the train.

Police said the suspect is described as between 35 and 45 years old with a heavy build and unshaven. He was last seen wearing a black toque and all-black clothes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-5500 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477) or www.222tips.com.