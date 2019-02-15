

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Investigators have released an image of a 20-year-old suspect wanted after a witness to a two-vehicle crash was stabbed in East York earlier this week.

During Tuesday’s snow and ice storm, police were called to Danforth Avenue and Glebemount Road at about 1 p.m. for a report of a two-vehicle collision.

Officers say that a 36-year-old man was driving one vehicle when it collided with a 2018 Land Rover with two suspects inside.

Police said the 36-year-old motorist took photos of the vehicles and the surrounding scene and then the two suspects in the Land Rover got out and started to assault him.

When a 74-year-old bystander attempted to intervene,one of the two suspects allegedly drew a knife and stabbed the bystander.

He was rushed to hospital for treatment.

The suspects fled the scene in the Land Rover, which officers say is black in colour and sustained significant damage to its front end.

Its license plate is CDMD 314.

On Friday, police identified one of the suspects as 20-year-old Mohamed Ashaqzai of Toronto.

He is wanted for robbery, assault with a weapon, weapons dangerous and failure to stop at the scene of an accident, along with other offences.

The second suspect is described as black male with a medium complexion, standing five-feet-seven inches tall with a huksy build and short curly hair.

He was last seen wearing a black jacket.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 416-808-5506.