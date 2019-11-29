

Chris Fox, CP24.com





One person was rushed to hospital iwith serious injuries after being stabbed inside a Leslieville residence late Thursday night.

It happened at an address on Queen Street East at Empire Avenue at around 9:30 p.m.

Police say that a suspect was arrested at the scene.

That suspect also sustained minor injuries in the altercation and required stitches, police say.

They have since been released from hospital and have been charged with one count of aggravated assault.

The investigation into the incident remains ongoing, though police say that the victim and suspect were friends.