Suspect and victim in Leslieville stabbing were friends, police say
Police cruisers are shown at the scene of a stabbing investigation on Queen Street East at Empire Avenue. (Michael Nguyen)
Chris Fox, CP24.com
Published Friday, November 29, 2019 6:50AM EST
Last Updated Friday, November 29, 2019 7:03AM EST
One person was rushed to hospital iwith serious injuries after being stabbed inside a Leslieville residence late Thursday night.
It happened at an address on Queen Street East at Empire Avenue at around 9:30 p.m.
Police say that a suspect was arrested at the scene.
That suspect also sustained minor injuries in the altercation and required stitches, police say.
They have since been released from hospital and have been charged with one count of aggravated assault.
The investigation into the incident remains ongoing, though police say that the victim and suspect were friends.