Suspect apprehended after Western Technical High School placed into lockdown
Published Friday, September 15, 2023 10:40AM EDT
Last Updated Friday, September 15, 2023 11:08AM EDT
Police have made an arrest following reports of a threat made to Western Technical High School.
The school located at Runnymede Road and Annette Street was placed under a lockdown just after 10:30 a.m.
But that order was lifted at around 11 a.m. when police confirmed they had someone in custody.
“Thank-you to the staff and students for their cooperation and patience,” police said in a message posted to X (formerly known as Twitter).
The nature of the threat is not yet known.