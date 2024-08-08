A 31-year-old Brampton man is facing multiple charges after he allegedly assaulted a woman and then forced her into a room on the campus of the University of Toronto Mississauga over the weekend.

The incident happened on the second floor of the school’s Communication, Culture, and Technology building sometime on Sunday.

Police say that the victim sustained minor injuries in the attack but was able to “escape and call for help.”

Campus police then responded alongside Peel Regional Police.

Police say that officers were subsequently able to identify a suspect, who ultimately turned himself in on Aug. 6.

Husnain Chaudhry is charged with assault, forcible confinement and sexual assault in connection with the incident.

In a notice posted to its website, University of Toronto officials said that the school worked collaboratively with police to identify a suspect “using various measures.”

The officials added that the suspect will be prohibited from attending any of the university’s campuses.