Toronto police have arrested a suspect wanted in connection with an alleged sexual assault along a trail in Scarborough earlier this week.

On Tuesday, police released the image of a wanted man who they allege sexually assaulted a woman walking at the south end of Chine Drive near the Scarborough Bluffs.

It happened on Sunday afternoon. Police said the man emerged from the bush and had a verbal interaction with the woman.

The man then allegedly sexually assaulted her before running away.

Police said the same man also had another verbal interaction with another woman walking on the same trail the following morning.

The interaction made the woman uncomfortable, prompting her to flee the area.

On Wednesday, police announced that they had arrested a suspect identified as 28-year-old Brenden Herman of Toronto.

He has been charged with sexual assault and criminal harassment. He appeared in court on Wednesday.

In addition to this arrest, police revealed Wednesday that they received another allegation involving the accused.

He allegedly approached a woman in Scarboro Crescent Park on April 15, and they had a verbal interaction.

Police said it made the woman uncomfortable and she fled, but the suspect allegedly followed her until she left the park.

A photo of the suspect has also been released as investigators believe there may be more victims.

Police continue to ask anyone with information to contact them at 416-808-4100 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477) or www.222tips.com.