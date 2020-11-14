Suspect arrested after allegedly stomping on victim in downtown Toronto
Published Saturday, November 14, 2020 6:56PM EST
A man is in custody after he allegedly attacked another man in downtown Toronto Saturday afternoon.
It happened in the area of Bathurst Street and Queen Street West around 5:15 p.m.
Police said the suspect stomped on the victim and fled the area.
When officers arrived, they located a man unresponsive.
Toronto paramedics said a man in his 80s was taken to a trauma centre in serious but non-life-threatening condition.
Police said the suspect was later located and arrested.