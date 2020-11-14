A man is in custody after he allegedly attacked another man in downtown Toronto Saturday afternoon.

It happened in the area of Bathurst Street and Queen Street West around 5:15 p.m.

Police said the suspect stomped on the victim and fled the area.

When officers arrived, they located a man unresponsive.

Toronto paramedics said a man in his 80s was taken to a trauma centre in serious but non-life-threatening condition.

Police said the suspect was later located and arrested.