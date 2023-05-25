A 25-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with an alleged assault in Toronto’s east end earlier this month that left the victim with a ‘significant’ eye injury.

Just after midnight on May 5, Toronto police responded to a call for an assault in The Beaches, near Queen Street East and Kenilworth Avenue.

It was reported that the victim and suspect were together amongst a group of other people when an argument broke out between them.

The suspect then assaulted the victim, causing a significant injury to their eye, police said.

On Wednesday, police released a photo of a suspect, seen wearing a Toronto Maple Leafs jersey and black baseball cap. The alleged assault occurred a few hours after the conclusion of Game 2 of the Leafs’ second-round NHL playoff series against the Florida Panthers.

Toronto police said today that they have arrested Jake Rogers, of Toronto, and charged him with assault causing bodily harm.

He is scheduled to appear in court in July.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police at 416-808-5500, or Crime Stoppers anonymously.