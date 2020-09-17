Suspect arrested after cab driver assaulted in Toronto's downtown core
One suspect is in custody after a cab driver was injured in an assault near College Street and Spadina Avenue. (Mike Nguyen/ CP24)
Published Thursday, September 17, 2020 5:14AM EDT
One suspect is in custody after a cab driver was assaulted in the city’s downtown core early Thursday morning.
The incident occurred in the area of College Street and Spadina Avenue at around 2:30 a.m.
Police say a cab driver and a customer got into a dispute and a knife was pulled.
The driver sustained non-life-threatening injuries and the suspect was arrested by police not far from the scene.
Police say they are continuing to investigate and charges are pending.