One suspect is in custody after a cab driver was assaulted in the city’s downtown core early Thursday morning.

The incident occurred in the area of College Street and Spadina Avenue at around 2:30 a.m.

Police say a cab driver and a customer got into a dispute and a knife was pulled.

The driver sustained non-life-threatening injuries and the suspect was arrested by police not far from the scene.

Police say they are continuing to investigate and charges are pending.