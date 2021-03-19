A 47-year-old man is facing a litany of charges after he allegedly carjacked a taxi driver at knifepoint in Willowdale.

Police say that the victim was in the Yonge Street and Empress Avenue sometime early Friday morning when the suspect entered his taxi looking for a ride.

Once inside the vehicle the suspect got into an argument with the driver over money and then pulled out a knife and attempted to stab them through a partition separating the front seat from the back street, police say.

The driver then exited the cab and ran to safety.

Police say that the suspect, in turn, got into the front scene and drove away from the scene in the taxi but was arrested a short time later by 32 Division officers.

Ali Reza Kateb-Safa, of Toronto, is facing six charges, including robbery with an offensive weapon.