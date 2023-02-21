Suspect arrested after man stabbed at downtown Toronto hotel
Toronto police along with U of T campus special constables investigate a stabbing at downtown Toronto's Chelsea Hotel at 33 Gerrard St. W. (Mike Nguyễn /CP24)
Published Tuesday, February 21, 2023 11:30PM EST
Last Updated Wednesday, February 22, 2023 5:36AM EST
A suspect is in police custody after a man was seriously injured in a stabbing at a downtown Toronto hotel late Tuesday night.
Toronto Police Service (TPS) said they were called to a hotel in the area of Gerrard Street West and Yonge Street at 10:42 p.m. for a stabbing.
Officers arrived to locate a man with a stab wound, they said.
Toronto paramedics say the victim was transported to a trauma centre in serious, but stable condition. Their injuries are believed to be non-life-thrreatening, TPS added.
Shortly before 12:30 a.m. Wednesday, police said a man in his 20s has been arrested and charged in connection with the incident.
The investigation is ongoing.
STABBING: UPDATE— Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) February 22, 2023
Gerrard St West + Yonge St
- Police are on scene investigating
- The suspect, a man in his 20s, has been located and arrested by officers
- Victims injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening
- Any witnesses contact 52 Division 416-808-5200

Anyone who saw what happened or anyone with information is urged to contact Toronto police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.