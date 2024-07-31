Suspect arrested after man stabbed at Yonge and Dundas
Police are on the scene of a stabbing at Yonge-Dundas Square on Wednesday, July 31, 2024. (Chopper 24)
Published Wednesday, July 31, 2024 5:42PM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, July 31, 2024 5:42PM EDT
A man has been critically injured in a stabbing in downtown Toronto, and police say a suspect is in custody.
Officers received a call for a stabbing at Yonge and Dundas streets at 4:42 p.m.
When they arrived, police say a man in his 20s was located suffering from stab wounds. He was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Meanwhile, police say a 28-year-old was arrested in connection with the incident.
It is unclear what led to the stabbing.