One person was rushed to a trauma centre Friday night following a stabbing in northwest Scarborough.

The incident happened around 7:30 p.m. near L’Amoreaux Sports Complex, which is in the area Birchmount Road and Finch Avenue East.

The victim, whom Toronto paramedics identified as man in his 30s, is in serious, but non-life-threatening, condition.

A suspect was arrested at the scene.

This investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information should contact Toronto police at 416-808-2222, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 (TIPS) or www.222tips.com.

More to come. This is a developing story.