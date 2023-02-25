Toronto police said a suspect was arrested after a man was stabbed in downtown on Saturday morning.

Officers said they received reports of a man stabbed at Sherbourne and Queen streets at 9:45 a.m.

They arrived to find a man in his fifties with a stab wound who paramedics transported to hospital, police say.

Paramedics said injuries are serious but non-life threatening.

A suspect was then taken into custody, police say.

This is an ongoing investigation.