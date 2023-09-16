Suspect arrested after man stabbed in Swansea
Published Saturday, September 16, 2023 11:28PM EDT
A stabbing in Swansea has sent one man to the hospital, Toronto police say.
It happened at an apartment building in the area of South Kingsway and Ormskirk Ave shortly after 10:30 p.m. on Saturday.
The extent of the man’s injuries is not immediately known.
Meanwhile, police say they have located and arrested a suspect.
The circumstances surrounding the stabbing are unknown.