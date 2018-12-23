

The Canadian Press





IQALUIT, Nunavut - RCMP in Iqaluit say a man is in custody after a shooter opened fire on police officers during a standoff in the Nunavut capital.

Police say officers were dispatched Saturday to investigate a report of a man brandishing knives in a residence.

They say a 25-year-old man barricaded himself in the home and during an ensuing three hour standoff opened fire on police and vehicles passing by.

No one was injured by the gunfire but investigators say both police and public property was damaged.

They say the standoff ended with the arrest of a suspect who will face numerous firearm charges.

Police also say that alcohol was a contributing factor in the incident.