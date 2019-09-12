

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Durham police say that a suspect in a stolen rental vehicle was arrested earlier this week after its On-Star was used to disable the engine and lock him inside following a brief high-speed chase.

Police say that officers were dispatched to the Cedar Street and Wentworth Street West in Oshawa on Tuesday afternoon after On-Star was used to track a Chevrolet Malibu that was stolen from Toronto to the area.

Once officers arrived on scene they located the vehicle in a parking lot and noticed that it had substantial damage, police say.

At that point, the officers attempted to apprehend the driver but he sped off at a high rate of speed.

Police say that officers pursued the vehicle for a short distance but called off the chase due to safety concerns.

On-Star was then used to disable the vehicle and lock the suspect inside. A short time later, police arrested the suspect without further incident.

Daniel Etherden, 37, of Hamilton is facing seven charges, including dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and failure to stop for police.