A 21-year-old man from Toronto is facing numerous charges after allegedly ramming a vehicle into a police cruiser and injuring an officer following a carjacking in North York over the weekend.

The incident happened just after 4 p.m. on Sunday near Jane Street and Stanley Road, which is just north of Sheppard Avenue West.

Once on scene, police said officers identified a suspect and tried to stop them from fleeing in a stolen vehicle. However, police say that the driver sped away.

Police said that the suspect then struck a cruiser, causing it to be extensively damaged. One officer also sustained minor injuries and was taken to the hospital, they said.

A short time later, the suspect abandoned their vehicle and attempted to escape on foot, said police.

Toronto Police Service (TPS) said officers from 31 Division responded to a second location near Sheppard Avenue West and Keele Street and were able to apprehend a suspect.

Devyon Morgan Reid, 21, of Toronto, has been charged with possession of property obtained by crime, dangerous operation, flight while pursued by police, fail to stop at scene of accident, fail to stop for police, fail to comply with release order, and operation while prohibited.

A second male suspect remains outstanding. He is only described by police as Black and approximately five-foot-ten in height. He was last seen wearing a black shirt and blue shorts.