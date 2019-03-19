

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





Toronto police say a suspect is now in custody after a busy Toronto transit station was shut down by a suspicious package for the second day in a row.

“We do have one individual in custody who we believe is responsible for this incident,” Insp. Anthony Paoletta said Tuesday.

Broadview Station was evacuated at around 6:15 a.m. and was closed to all subway, streetcar and bus traffic after the discovery of a suspicious item.

“At this point in time we have officers from our CBRN Unit who are conducting some tests on the package and determining the best approach to remove the package safely,” Insp. Anthony Paoletta told CP24 at the scene.

The station fully reopened shortly before 9 a.m. and subway, streetcar and bus service have resumed there.

The shutdown came a day after another suspicious package closed the same station for hours during the morning rush. Police eventually removed that package Monday and determined that there was no threat to public safety.

Police later said they were seeking a suspect in connection with the incident.

Investigators said Tuesday morning that a suspect was taken into custody about an hour before the second package was discovered.

Police confirmed that they believe the same suspect is responsible for both suspicious package incidents.

Kamal Badri, 53, of Toronto has been charged with two counts of mischief interfere with property over, two counts of public mischief, two counts of fail to comply undertaking given to a justice, fail to re-attend court and uttering threats.

No one was injured in either incident.