

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





Toronto police say they have charged a suspect with a list of weapons offences in connecting with a shooting last week that left an 18-year-old woman with critical injuries.

Police became aware of the shooting at around 9 p.m. on Friday when a young woman showed up to a local hospital with gunshot wounds.

Paramedics rushed her to a trauma centre and later confirmed that her injuries were life-threatening.

On Tuesday, police said the shooting happened at around 8:30 p.m. and that the young woman was shot in the back in the area of Rexdale Boulevard and Isington Avenue.

Investigators arrested a suspect this morning after executing a search warrant in the area where the shooting happened.

J'vonne Montague, 20, of Toronto, has been charged with a list of offences, including discharging a firearm being reckless as to the life or safety of another person, handling a firearm carelessly, possessing a restricted or prohibited firearm knowingly not holding a licence, possessing a loaded regulated firearm, occupying a motor vehicle with a firearm, possessing a firearm while prohibited, possessing ammunition while prohibited, possessing a firearm while prohibited, and possessing ammunition while prohibited.

He was scheduled to make a court appearance at 10 a.m.