A 26-year-old suspect is in custody after a woman reported she was harassed by a male who exposed himself to her at a bus stop in Richmond Hill last week.

On July 31 at about 10:20 p.m., York Regional Police say a 23-year-old woman was waiting for a bus on the southwest corner of Bayview Avenue and Major Mackenzie Drive.

She told investigators she noticed a male directly behind her, allegedly “staring at her while exposing himself and committing an indecent act.”

Once he was noticed, the suspect took off from the scene on foot.

On Friday, Aug. 3, a suspect identified as Zi Yao Zhang was arrested and taken into custody.

He was charged with one count of criminal harassment and one count of committing an indecent act.

He was released on a promise to appear and is expected to return to the Newmarket courthouse on Aug. 28.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call police at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 7071.