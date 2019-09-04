

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





One suspect is in custody after police say a woman was shot by a masked man in an “unprovoked” daylight attack in North Etobicoke last month.

Police say at around 1:20 p.m. on Aug. 18, a 19-year-old woman was at a highrise in the area of Islington Avenue and Dixon Road and as she exited the building, she was confronted by a masked man armed with a semi-automatic handgun.

The gunman, police say, fired multiple shots at the woman, hitting her in the abdomen and foot.

The suspect fled the area in a vehicle.

The victim was rushed to hospital in serious condition and underwent surgery.

An investigation was launched following the shooting and police say with the assistance of the community, a suspect was identified.

On Sept. 3, officers arrested 22-year-old Toronto man Marvin Hernandez Viera.

He is facing several charges, including attempted murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a restricted or prohibited firearm without holding a licence and registration certificate.

He is scheduled to appear in court at Old City Hall on Wednesday morning.