Suspect arrested after woman shot by masked man outside Etobicoke highrise
Police investigate a shooting in the area of Dixon Road and Kipling Avenue Sunday August 18, 2019. (Tom Podolec /CTV News Toronto)
Codi Wilson, CP24.com
Published Wednesday, September 4, 2019 10:18AM EDT
One suspect is in custody after police say a woman was shot by a masked man in an “unprovoked” daylight attack in North Etobicoke last month.
Police say at around 1:20 p.m. on Aug. 18, a 19-year-old woman was at a highrise in the area of Islington Avenue and Dixon Road and as she exited the building, she was confronted by a masked man armed with a semi-automatic handgun.
The gunman, police say, fired multiple shots at the woman, hitting her in the abdomen and foot.
The suspect fled the area in a vehicle.
The victim was rushed to hospital in serious condition and underwent surgery.
An investigation was launched following the shooting and police say with the assistance of the community, a suspect was identified.
On Sept. 3, officers arrested 22-year-old Toronto man Marvin Hernandez Viera.
He is facing several charges, including attempted murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a restricted or prohibited firearm without holding a licence and registration certificate.
He is scheduled to appear in court at Old City Hall on Wednesday morning.