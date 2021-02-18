Toronto police have arrested and charged a suspect in a child pornography probe in Scarborough.

On Thursday, police officers executed a search warrant at a residence in the area of Victoria Park and Sunrise avenues.

It is alleged that an online user lured a child into making child pornography, police said.

A quantity of child abuse material was located at the property, police said.

On Thursday afternoon, police arrested and charged a suspect in connection with the investigation.

Toronto resident Karthlig Baskaran, 31, has been charged with luring a child, possession of child pornography, and access and making child pornography.

Baskaran appeared virtually in court Thursday afternoon.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-8500 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).