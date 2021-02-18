Suspect arrested and charged in Scarborough child pornography investigation
A logo at the Toronto Police Services headquarters, in Toronto, on Friday, August 9, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov
Share:
Published Thursday, February 18, 2021 4:51PM EST
Toronto police have arrested and charged a suspect in a child pornography probe in Scarborough.
On Thursday, police officers executed a search warrant at a residence in the area of Victoria Park and Sunrise avenues.
It is alleged that an online user lured a child into making child pornography, police said.
A quantity of child abuse material was located at the property, police said.
On Thursday afternoon, police arrested and charged a suspect in connection with the investigation.
Toronto resident Karthlig Baskaran, 31, has been charged with luring a child, possession of child pornography, and access and making child pornography.
Baskaran appeared virtually in court Thursday afternoon.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-8500 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).