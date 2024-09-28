Suspect arrested following double stabbing in north Etobicoke
Toronto police are investigating after two people were stabbed in north Etobicoke on Sept. 28. (Jacob Estrin/CTV News Toronto
Published Saturday, September 28, 2024 11:19PM EDT
Last Updated Saturday, September 28, 2024 11:20PM EDT
One person is in police custody following a double stabbing in north Etobicoke on Saturday night.
The incident happened in the Mount Olive-Silverstone-Jamestown neighbourhood, near Mount Olive Drive and Kipling Ave.
Toronto police said they were called to that area at 9:22 p.m. following reports of a stabbing.
They said that one man was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries, while a second man, who was also taken to the hospital with unspecified injuries, was arrested.
Police have not identified that individual, nor have they outlined what charges he may be facing.
The circumstances that led up to this incident are not known at this point, police said.
The investigation is ongoing.