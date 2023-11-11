Suspect arrested following overnight stabbing in North York
Published Saturday, November 11, 2023 7:25AM EST
One person has been arrested and another is in hospital following an overnight stabbing in North York.
Police say they received the call for a stabbing in the area of Yonge Street and Holmes Avenue just after 2 a.m. When investigators arrived on scene, they located a male victim, who was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries.
One person was taken into police custody.
Anyone with further information about this incident is asked to contact Toronto police.