Police have arrested a woman after reports of a gun sighting in Yorkdale Shopping Centre.

Authorities say they received the call for a person with a gun just before 10:45 a.m. on Wednesday.

No injuries have been reported, and police say no firearm has been located.

Police added the woman was also seen with a man, who is described as white and wearing a black sweater, black sweatpants and white shoes, and carrying a silver duffle bag.

Police are on site investigating. Anyone with further information is asked to contact Toronto police.