Suspect arrested following reports of firearm sighting at Yorkdale Shopping Centre
A police cruiser is seen in this undated file photo.
Published Wednesday, June 14, 2023 11:33AM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, June 14, 2023 12:18PM EDT
Police have arrested a woman after reports of a gun sighting in Yorkdale Shopping Centre.
Authorities say they received the call for a person with a gun just before 10:45 a.m. on Wednesday.
No injuries have been reported, and police say no firearm has been located.
Police added the woman was also seen with a man, who is described as white and wearing a black sweater, black sweatpants and white shoes, and carrying a silver duffle bag.
Police are on site investigating. Anyone with further information is asked to contact Toronto police.