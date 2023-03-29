Toronto police have arrested a suspect who allegedly followed two teenage girls home and was then seen committing an indecent act outside their window.

On March 22 just after 11 a.m., police responded to a call near the intersection of Dundas Street East and Woodfield Road in Toronto's east end.

Three teen girls, ages 13-14, were walking home for lunch, when a man allegedly started following them.

The man then approached their home and looked through their window while committing an indecent act, police say.

Charles Silliker, 45, of Toronto, was arrested for this incident on Wednesday. He is charged with three counts of criminal harassment and one count of committing an indecent act.