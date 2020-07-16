A suspect has been arrested in connection with an attack that left a Metrolinx employee badly injured at Bloor GO Station last month.

According to police, the suspect assaulted the employee on June 27, leaving the staff member with “significant injuries.”

Police say the assailant then fled the scene following the incident.

A photo of the suspect was subsequently released and on Thursday, police confirmed that an arrest had been made in the case.

A suspect was apprehended in the area of Sheppard Avenue and Yonge Street earlier this week, investigators confirm.

The accused, identified by police as 27-year-old Jahmore Walker White, has been charged with assault and is scheduled to appear in court later today.

In a news release issued Thursday, Metrolinx said the employee is still recovering from his injuries.

The transit agency also commended citizens who came to the employee’s aid following the attack.