

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





A suspect arrested in connection with the death of a 29-year-old Hamilton mother is expected to appear in court this morning.

Police previously said 29-year-old Holly Hamilton was last seen on Jan. 14 in the area of Barton Street and Fairfield Avenue and was reported missing the following day.

At the time, police said Hamilton had never gone missing before and her disappearance was “out of character.”

The Hamilton Police Service’s homicide unit subsequently took over the investigation and on Wednesday, investigators confirmed that Hamilton’s body had been discovered in an underground parking garage on Barlake Avenue.

Her cause of death has not yet been released.

One man was taken into custody following the discovery but police have not released the name of the suspect or said what charges he will be facing.

Before Hamilton’s body was found, police said they were looking to speak to the woman’s ex-boyfriend, who was not deemed to be a suspect at the time.

Police vehicles were seen outside the ex-boyfriend's residence on Thursday morning.

The man arrested in connection with the case is expected to appear in court in Hamilton at 9 a.m.