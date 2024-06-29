Toronto police have arrested a suspect allegedly involved in a fight that sent two people to hospital with serious injuries earlier this month.

Police said the fight broke out between two groups in the area of King Street West and Spadina Avenue, in the city’s Fashion District, at approximately 2:40 a.m. on Sunday, June 9.

An argument had occurred between the two victims and the suspect before things turned physical, police said. The victims were both left with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries and transported to hospital

The suspect fled the scene in a vehicle, police said.

In an updated Sunday, police said they have arrested 27-year-old Angelo Cristo Tambas. Tambas has been charged with two counts of aggravated assault, and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice on August 15, 2024.

Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the fight to contact police at 416-808-1400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.