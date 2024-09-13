Toronto police have arrested a suspect in connection with a fatal stabbing in south Etobicoke on Thursday morning.

Police were called to the area of Lake Shore Boulevard West and Islington Avenue just after 6 a.m. and learned that a group of people were involved in an altercation, and one person was stabbed as a result.

The victim suffered life-threatening injuries and was transported to the hospital, where he later died, police said.

On Friday, they identified him as 36-year-old Jesse Christian Halvorsen. He is the city’s 60th homicide victim of the year.

Meanwhile, police said a suspect was located and taken into custody on Friday. They noted that he was taken to the hospital for treatment of his non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect, 35-year-old Shawn Downs-Abbot, has been charged with second-degree murder. He is scheduled to appear in court on Saturday morning.

Police have not said what led to the incident.

Surveillance video from a nearby business obtained by CP24 shows two people scuffling. At one point, two individuals fall to the ground. While one person gets up, the other does not.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477) or www.222tips.com.