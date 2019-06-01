

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





A 20-year-old suspect is in custody a little more than a day after a man celebrating the Toronto Raptors Game 1 win on a Hamilton street was stabbed to death.

Police were called to Sherman Avenue and Barton Street at about 12:30 a.m. Friday, where a group of people who had watched the Raptors game had went outside their homes to hold an impromptu celebration of the victory.

Investigators say that a male suspect pulled up to the group in a red Volkswagen Jetta sedan, got out, and within a matter of seconds, began arguing with people in the group and drew a knife.

He allegedly stabbed 23-year-old Tyquan Brown. Members of Brown’s group pursued the suspect on foot while Brown stumbled to an alleyway north of Barton Street East and collapsed to the ground.

Paramedics rushed Brown to Hamilton General Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

By Friday evening, police had identified the suspect and circulated his image to the public.

At about 3 p.m. Saturday, Hamilton police officers spotted the suspect, identified as Dylon Moniz Duarte, getting into a cab in the area of Grandville Avenue and Delewana Drive.

He was arrested and charged with one count of first degree murder.

Investigators say he and Brown did not know each other prior to the incident, but that Duarte allegedly drove to the group of basketball fans because he was “unhappy that an ex-girlfriend was socializing with the group of basketball fans.”

Duarte will make a first appearance in court at John Sopinka Courthouse at 9 a.m. Sunday.

Officers say the knife used in the incident has not yet been located, but a vehicle Duarte allegedly used to flee the scene has been found.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 905-546-4123.