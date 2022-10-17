Peel police have charged a Toronto man in connection with a gunfire incident outside a troubled Mississauga nightclub this past summer.

Police were called to HER Nightclub, near Eglinton Avenue and Creditview Road, at around 3 a.m. on June 5.

Shots were fired following a dispute between multiple people, according to police. No one was injured in the incident.

Investigators previously identified the shooter as Shakeem Anderson-Henry and issued a warrant for his arrest.

Police said in a news release Monday that Anderson-Henry was taken into custody on Oct. 16 with the assistance of Peterborough police.

He is now facing a number of charges, including two counts of possession of a firearm contrary to an order, knowledge of unauthorized possession of a firearm, possession of a loaded prohibited or restricted firearm, and discharging a firearm in a reckless manner.

Police are asking anyone with further information to contact investigators.

The shooting is one of dozens of incidents around the nightclub which prompted Peel police to issue a warning to the public about the venue in August.

Then in September the City of Mississauga temporarily shuttered the facility for two weeks, allowing it to reopen with conditions.

However the club said that the conditions too stringently limited its hours of operation, effectively making the business unviable. The club’s management said they would work with the city and law-enforcement to try and come up with solutions to eventually reopen.