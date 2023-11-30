Investigators have “strong reason” to believe that a suspect taken into custody in Morocco could be behind numerous bomb threats across Ontario in early November, police say.

Ontario Provincial Police say that the suspect was taken into custody in Morocco in connection with a series of bomb threats against schools in Belgium earlier this week.

At this point, the suspect is not facing any charges in Ontario.

But, police say that investigators believe they could have been responsible for a series of bomb threats that targeted multiple schools and other public facilities across the province on Nov. 1.

“The investigation in this province, by the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Criminal Investigation Branch, has given investigators strong reason to believe the individual from Morocco was also responsible for the threats and major disruption here in Ontario,” a news release states.

“The Criminal Investigation Branch, working with the OPP Cybercrime Investigations Team, continues to investigate and will be working closely with Belgian police.”

The OPP has previously said that the Nov. 1 threats included a “demand for money in exchange for details about alleged explosives.”

Police have not specified when the person was brought into custody in Morocco or what charges, if any, have been laid against them by Belgian police.

OPP say that they will continue to work closely with the Belgian police force on the case.