

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Durham Regional Police have made an arrest in connection with the murder of a 24-year-old man in Pickering in January.

On Jan. 25 at around 7:30 a.m., a woman was walking her two dogs when she located a deceased man in a wooded area near Liverpool Road North.

Officers who were called to the scene noticed that the deceased had “obvious signs of trauma” and a post-mortem examination was scheduled to determine his cause of death.

The victim was subsequently identified as 24-year-old Nicholas Samaroo.

On Monday, police confirmed that a 20-year-old man turned himself in to police on Sunday night in connection with the homicide.

The suspect, identified as Kyeree Reynolds, has now been charged with first-degree murder. He is currently in custody awaiting a bail hearing.

A second male is also believed to be involved in the murder but police have not released any information about that suspect.