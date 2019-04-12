

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





An arrest has been made in the stabbing death of a woman in the city’s underground PATH system this week.

Rae Cara Carrington, a 51-year-old mother of eight, was attacked in a food court inside the underground shopping centre, located near King and Bay streets, at around 7 p.m. on Wednesday.

Paramedics who first responded to the scene found the victim suffering from life-threatening stab wounds, and despite attempts to resuscitate her, she was later pronounced dead.

One witness, identified only as Beverly, told CTV News Toronto on Wednesday that she was in the food court when she heard a female employee at one of the counters "screaming."

"(She was) screaming her head off, hysterically. I ran to see what was happening and I heard somebody say that somebody had come up to the counter and pulled a huge knife," she said. "I did see somebody down on the floor."

The suspect was spotted by witnesses fleeing the area in an unknown direction.

On Friday afternoon, investigators announced that a man had been apprehended in connection with the murder.

Duncan O’Neil Sinclair, 19, of Toronto, was arrested on Friday by Southern Georgian Bay OPP and had been charged with first-degree murder.

Police did not specifically say where Sinclair was arrested but thanked “citizens in Toronto and Midland” for their assistance in the case.

Investigators have not said if the victim and the suspect knew one another but did say it appears to have been a “targeted” attack.

Sinclair is scheduled to appear in court on Saturday at Old City Hall at 10 a.m.