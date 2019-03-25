

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Police have arrested a 22-year-old man wanted in connection with a string of armed robberies at retails stores across Toronto over the past four months.

The robberies, police allege, occurred between Nov. 21, 2018 and March 20, 2019 at seven retail stores in Toronto.

Police say the suspect, who was wearing a disguise, would enter the stores armed with a black handgun.

In each robbery, police say they suspect pointed his weapon at the employees and demanded cash and lottery tickets.

The man also took a $4,000 computer from a computer store in Markham in February, police say.

A suspect was arrested and charged by Toronto police on March 22 following a “violent struggle” with officers.

An air pistol was also recovered during the arrest.

The suspect has been identified by police as 22-year-old Alexander Assing, of Toronto.

He faces eight count of robbery with a firearm, eight counts of disguise with intent, two counts of assault with intent to resist, possession of property obtained by crime, and theft under $5,000.