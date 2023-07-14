Police have made an arrest in connection with a rash of street-level robberies that took place in Toronto’s east and west ends this week.

The first robbery occurred at around 5:30 p.m. on Monday when a suspect allegedly robbed a victim of their personal property in the Danforth and Donlands avenues area.

Police say that the same suspect is alleged to have then used a firearm to rob another victim of their property in the Queen and Abell streets area the following afternoon.

He then struck a third time in Danforth and Coxwell avenues areas early Wednesday morning, robbing another victim of their personal property, police say.

The most recent known incident occurred on Thursday in the Donlands and Cosburn avenues area, where the suspect is alleged to have assaulted another victim.

Omar Leo Boussou, 29, was located and arrested later that day.

Police say that they believe there may be additional victims out there who have not yet come forward.

An image of the suspect has been released and police are appealing to anyone with information to come forward.