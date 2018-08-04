

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Police have released an image of a man who allegedly assaulted two young children at a Mississauga swimming pool in June.

Police say that the suspect was in the pool area of Mississauga Valley Community Centre on the evening of June 8 when he assaulted an 11-year-old girl and a 12-year-old boy.

Neither victim sustained any injuries as a result of the assault, police say.

The suspect is described as being in his mid 50s and about six-feet-tall with a medium complexion, a heavy build and short grey hair. He was last seen wearing a blue swim suit.

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators with the Peel Regional Police Special Victim’s Unit at (905) 453–2121, ext. 3460.