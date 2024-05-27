Deatisls are emerging about a 16-year-old boy fatally shot in Scarborough's Oakridge neighbourhood early Monday morning.

In a letter sent home to the École secondaire catholique Père-Philippe-Lamarche (PPL) community, Nicole Mollot, the director of education for Conseil Scolaire Catholique Mon Avenue, shared that the boy who died was a student the school near Eglinton Avenue East and McCowan Road.

“It is with great sadness that we learned of the death of a PPL student last night under tragic circumstances. This death affects the entire school community,” Mollot wrote in a letter, which was sent home to the school community late Monday afternoon.

CTV News Toronto has learned that the victim, identified on Monday by Toronto police as 16-year-old Jamal Abdinasir, was in Grade 9 at the Scarborough high school.

Mollot, in her letter, noted that board’s crisis management team would be at PPL on Tuesday to meet with students and staff.

“Individual and group meetings will take place and, as needed, will continue over the next few days to provide any assistance required in these difficult circumstances,” she said.

Parents and guardians were also advised that their child may be affected by what has happened and may experience “a great deal of sadness and feelings of helplessness.”

“That's why we thought it was important to inform you so that you can give your child all the attention he needs: take the time to listen to him and reassure him, so that life can get back to normal,” Mollot said, adding that the school’s management team is available to direct anyone who is concerned about their child’s behaviour or reaction to the student’s death to “appropriate services."

The letter also indicated that funeral details for the teen would be shared at a later date, “if the family so wishes.”

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family,” Mollot said.

On Monday, shortly after 1 a.m., Toronto police said that they responded to reports of a shooting at a home in Scarborough's Warden Woods area, near Cataraqui Crescent and Warden Avenue.

According to police, a male was shot inside the residence and an unidentified suspect fled the scene. Paramedics rushed the victim to hospital, where he was pronounced dead, they said.

There is no suspect information so far.

The homicide unit has taken over the investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Toronto polcie at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.