Police are still searching for a suspect following a stabbing at a bar in Toronto’s Annex neighbourhood.

Police say they received the call for a stabbing at a bar in the area of Bloor Street West and Madison Avenue just before 11 p.m. on Friday. When investigators arrived, they found a conscious man with stab wounds who was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect fled the scene on foot, police say. He is described as a “possibly white” man wearing a red hoodie at the time of the incident.

Police are reviewing video from the incident. Anyone with further information is asked to contact Toronto police at (416) 808-5300.