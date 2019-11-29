

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A 28-year-old man has been arrested after allegedly breaking into nearly a dozen Mississauga homes while residents slept earlier this week.

Police say that the break-ins targeted eleven different homes on Swiftcurrent Trail in the Hurontario Street and Bristol Road with all of them taking place between 2 a.m. and 6 a.m. on Tuesday morning.

It is alleged that the suspect entered the homes while homeowners slept and made off with more than $1,000 in cash and various other property.

He was eventually identified thanks to video surveillance footage from one of the homes, police say.

He is charged with five counts of break and enter, six counts of break and enter with intent and breach of recognizance. He will be appearing before the Ontario Court of Justice in Brampton today.