

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Police are investigating after at least 20 vehicles were broken into inside an underground parking garage in East York overnight.

Police say the vehicles were parked in the underground garage at an apartment complex at 100 Gamble Avenue, located near Pape and Cosburn avenues.

“These vehicles that were broken into were either locked or unlocked. I’ve been told that windows were smashed. The property that was taken was personal items, anything from loose change to clothing to electronics,” Const. Alex Li told CP24 on Wednesday.

He urged members of the public with information to come forward and speak to investigators at 55 Division.

“They (officers) are currently reviewing video in the area as well as speaking to witnesses to identify the suspect or suspects,” Li said. “It could be one or it could be multiple.”

He added that the vehicles appear to have been selected at random.

“There was no specific vehicle that was targeted, whether it was luxury or SUVs or anything,” Li said. “It was just all residential vehicles that were parked in that apartment complex.”