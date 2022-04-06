Toronto police have released images of two suspects after a suspect pretending to be a pizza deliveryman allegedly broke into a condo in Etobicoke and made off with cash.

Police said two men arrived at a condo building in the area of Park Lawn Road and Lake Shore Boulevard West at around 9:40 p.m. on March 22.

Both suspects entered the lobby area of the building and one suspect carrying a pizza was granted entry to deliver it.

Once inside the building, he entered a unit and took a large quantity of cash from a safe, police said.

Both suspects then left in a green Land Rover Defender SUV with no front licence plates, the same vehicle they arrived in.

The driver of the vehicle is described as standing around five-foot-10 and weighing about 190 pounds. He was clean-shaven with black hair and was wearing a black mask, a red hooded sweater, grey sweatpants, white socks and sandals and black gloves. He was also speaking on a cell phone and carrying a pizza box.

The passenger is described as standing around five-foot-nine and weighing about 200 pounds. He was unshaven with black hair. He was wearing a blue surgical mask, a yellow hooded sweater, black sweatpants with a red stripe on the side and black running shoes.

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact police or call Crime Stoppers anonymously.