

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





A 32-year-old Edmonton man is in police custody after allegedly breaking into a woman’s home in the city’s east end earlier this month and spraying her and her children with foam from a fire extinguisher.

The incident occurred on Dec. 14 at around 10:11 p.m. in the area of Victoria Park Avenue and Crescent Town Road.

Police say a man walked into an apartment building and stole a fire extinguisher. He, according to police, then proceeded to use the extinguisher to spray in the hallway.

Investigators allege that the man then broke into a residence, walked to the entrance of a bedroom, and sprayed a woman and her two children with the fire suppression device.

The suspect subsequently left the building.

His identity and image were circulated by police on Tuesday.

That same day, police said Joshua Lenz was arrested in Toronto.

He was charged with assault with a weapon, two counts of mischief under $5,000, theft under $5,000 and break and enter.

He appeared in court at College Park on Wednesday morning.